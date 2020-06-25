2826 Irongate Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Call listing agent Ethan Lacoe for showings. 805-368-8368One-of-a-kind, short term lease opportunity available. Formerly a celebrity rental, this remodeled charmer is partially furnished and rests on a rare and private flag lot. Offers state-of-the-art amenities including a glamorous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, flat screen TV, SONOS music system, eco-friendly hardwood floors, fully upgraded bathrooms, office and fireplace! Entertain in this stunning four bedroom home offering lots of natural sunlight, high ceilings, and an open floor plan. Fenced in front yard is serene with a spacious grassy area. Backyard has a pool/spa, Tiki bar, built-in fridge, and fire pit. Highly desirable location within walking distance to nearby shops and parks and with close freeway access.