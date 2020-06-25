All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

2826 Irongate Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Call listing agent Ethan Lacoe for showings. 805-368-8368One-of-a-kind, short term lease opportunity available. Formerly a celebrity rental, this remodeled charmer is partially furnished and rests on a rare and private flag lot. Offers state-of-the-art amenities including a glamorous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, flat screen TV, SONOS music system, eco-friendly hardwood floors, fully upgraded bathrooms, office and fireplace! Entertain in this stunning four bedroom home offering lots of natural sunlight, high ceilings, and an open floor plan. Fenced in front yard is serene with a spacious grassy area. Backyard has a pool/spa, Tiki bar, built-in fridge, and fire pit. Highly desirable location within walking distance to nearby shops and parks and with close freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Irongate Place have any available units?
2826 Irongate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Irongate Place have?
Some of 2826 Irongate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Irongate Place currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Irongate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Irongate Place pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Irongate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2826 Irongate Place offer parking?
No, 2826 Irongate Place does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Irongate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 Irongate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Irongate Place have a pool?
Yes, 2826 Irongate Place has a pool.
Does 2826 Irongate Place have accessible units?
No, 2826 Irongate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Irongate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Irongate Place does not have units with dishwashers.
