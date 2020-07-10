All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2778 Drummond Place
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

2778 Drummond Place

2778 Drummond Place · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Drummond Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Story home on a cul-de-sac in a wonderful location in Thousand Oaks. This spacious home features an open and bright floor plan with lots of natural light. Enjoy cathedral ceilings in the family room, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a formal dining area and recessed lighting throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All 3 bedrooms and living areas have beautiful wood laminate flooring with tile flooring in the 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms have sizable closets, and the laundry room comes with a washer and dryer. The tranquil backyard feels very private and boasts a large, covered patio and a shed for extra storage. Located close to Thousand Oaks High School, CLU, Trader Joe's, and just minutes away from The Oaks Mall. Great, convenient location! Don't miss the opportunity to call this home! Call Vonny Reagan, 805.405.3698.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Drummond Place have any available units?
2778 Drummond Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 Drummond Place have?
Some of 2778 Drummond Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Drummond Place currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Drummond Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Drummond Place pet-friendly?
No, 2778 Drummond Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2778 Drummond Place offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Drummond Place offers parking.
Does 2778 Drummond Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Drummond Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Drummond Place have a pool?
No, 2778 Drummond Place does not have a pool.
Does 2778 Drummond Place have accessible units?
No, 2778 Drummond Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Drummond Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2778 Drummond Place does not have units with dishwashers.

