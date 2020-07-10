2778 Drummond Place

Amenities

Single Story home on a cul-de-sac in a wonderful location in Thousand Oaks. This spacious home features an open and bright floor plan with lots of natural light. Enjoy cathedral ceilings in the family room, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a formal dining area and recessed lighting throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All 3 bedrooms and living areas have beautiful wood laminate flooring with tile flooring in the 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms have sizable closets, and the laundry room comes with a washer and dryer. The tranquil backyard feels very private and boasts a large, covered patio and a shed for extra storage. Located close to Thousand Oaks High School, CLU, Trader Joe's, and just minutes away from The Oaks Mall. Great, convenient location! Don't miss the opportunity to call this home! Call Vonny Reagan, 805.405.3698.