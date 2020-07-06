2665 Los Robles Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Immaculate Residence Ready for Move-In! - $500 off first month's rent, MOVE IN SPECIAL!



Welcome home! Offering a 3 bed 1.5 bath in a great area of Thousand Oaks, 2 miles from Oaks Christian High school and walking distance from the Civic Arts plaza!



This wonderful fully detached home has been fully renovated and comes with a private yard, perfect for BBQs, parties, pets, etc. The completely renovated chef's kitchen comes with new stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and plenty of counter space and storage. The rest of the home is spacious and modern with beautiful hardwood floors, completely remodeled bathrooms, tons of closet space and natural light! Laundry machines included as well!



Full rent amount goes up $500 after the first month's discount.



Please contact Noam for a private showing: 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com (text or email is best)



(RLNE5478915)