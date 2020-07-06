All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2665 Los Robles Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2665 Los Robles Road
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2665 Los Robles Road

2665 Los Robles Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2665 Los Robles Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Immaculate Residence Ready for Move-In! - $500 off first month's rent, MOVE IN SPECIAL!

Welcome home! Offering a 3 bed 1.5 bath in a great area of Thousand Oaks, 2 miles from Oaks Christian High school and walking distance from the Civic Arts plaza!

This wonderful fully detached home has been fully renovated and comes with a private yard, perfect for BBQs, parties, pets, etc. The completely renovated chef's kitchen comes with new stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and plenty of counter space and storage. The rest of the home is spacious and modern with beautiful hardwood floors, completely remodeled bathrooms, tons of closet space and natural light! Laundry machines included as well!

Full rent amount goes up $500 after the first month's discount.

Please contact Noam for a private showing: 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com (text or email is best)

(RLNE5478915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2665 Los Robles Road have any available units?
2665 Los Robles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 Los Robles Road have?
Some of 2665 Los Robles Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Los Robles Road currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Los Robles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Los Robles Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2665 Los Robles Road is pet friendly.
Does 2665 Los Robles Road offer parking?
No, 2665 Los Robles Road does not offer parking.
Does 2665 Los Robles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2665 Los Robles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Los Robles Road have a pool?
No, 2665 Los Robles Road does not have a pool.
Does 2665 Los Robles Road have accessible units?
No, 2665 Los Robles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Los Robles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2665 Los Robles Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons