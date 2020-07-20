All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2544 Northshore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2544 Northshore Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

2544 Northshore Lane

2544 Northshore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2544 Northshore Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Settled on the Westlake Lake in the “Northshore” community, this turn-key townhome boasts spectacular lake views, a private dock, and stunning upgrades! The two bedroom and two bathroom home offers freshly painted walls throughout, smooth ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, newer wood-like flooring in the bedrooms, energy efficient windows and doors, and modern fixtures throughout. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a provided fridge, granite countertops, and newer cabinetry. Both the dining room and the living room feature patio doors opening to the shaded patio area and dreamy lake views. The backyard has a shaded patio area, new landscaping, and the redesigned staircase leading to the private dock. The master bedroom has lake views and an attached private bathroom. The master bathroom has updated vanities, with updated mirrors and light fixtures, and a walk-in shower. The property is professionally landscaped with drought resistant landscaping in the front yard and on the back slope.There is an attached two car garage with direct access. The washer and dryer are located in the garage and are provided for resident use. The Northshore community is a highly desirable community offering a community pool and community beach access. Its prime location places it within minutes from shops, entertainment, restaurants, and freeway access. Submit for pets: no large dogs, no aggressive breeds, no puppies. A pet fee is required. Gardener is provided. Non smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Northshore Lane have any available units?
2544 Northshore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Northshore Lane have?
Some of 2544 Northshore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Northshore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Northshore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Northshore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Northshore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Northshore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Northshore Lane offers parking.
Does 2544 Northshore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 Northshore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Northshore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2544 Northshore Lane has a pool.
Does 2544 Northshore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2544 Northshore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Northshore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Northshore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons