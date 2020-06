Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub

A beautifully remodeled home in Thousand Oaks, close to Lang Ranch ES and Los Cerritos MS. Extensively remodeled bathrooms, with new floors and tiles throughout. Freshly painted, new lighting fixtures installed, and new wooden floors. Plenty of natural lighting in the house and property sits across the street from the community pool, spa, park, and basketball court.