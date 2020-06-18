2402 Pleasant Way Unit G.

Amenities

Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. The are two sinks, one in the master bedroom to give more privacy on the shared bathroom. The home has just been painted with new carpet in the 2nd bedroom. It has wood floors throughout the rest of the house. The bathroom has new flooring too and includes a stackable washer and dryer. The home has central AC and heat. There is a nice community pool and hot tub. There is one assigned covered parking spot. This is a non-smoking home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4571007)