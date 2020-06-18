All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:29 AM

2402 Pleasant Way Unit G

2402 Pleasant Way · (805) 374-7918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. The are two sinks, one in the master bedroom to give more privacy on the shared bathroom. The home has just been painted with new carpet in the 2nd bedroom. It has wood floors throughout the rest of the house. The bathroom has new flooring too and includes a stackable washer and dryer. The home has central AC and heat. There is a nice community pool and hot tub. There is one assigned covered parking spot. This is a non-smoking home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G have any available units?
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G have?
Some of 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G does offer parking.
Does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G has a pool.
Does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G have accessible units?
No, 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Pleasant Way Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.

