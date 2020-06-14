All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2390 Pleasant Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2390 Pleasant Way - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

2390 Pleasant Way - 1

2390 Pleasant Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2390 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
*** Move In Special $500 off ***

This quaint 1 bedroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with balcony access from both the living room and bedroom. Temperate California weather makes this cozy space a pleasure to call home.

This condo community offers a pool to help you cool off in the summer or a jacuzzi to help you relax at the end of a hard day! In unit washer/dryer connections makes doing laundry convenient.

Located in Thousand Oaks, near parks, T.O Civic center, Gardens of the world, Lakes shopping center and fine dining.

Monthly Rent $1,750.00 with 1-year lease
Deposit $1,750.00 on approved credit

Pets will be considered with additional security deposit and pet fees.

Please call to schedule viewing. 805-819-0911

Check out our website to view Available rentals and apply online

https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 have any available units?
2390 Pleasant Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 have?
Some of 2390 Pleasant Way - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Pleasant Way - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2390 Pleasant Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons