2390 Pleasant Way - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool fireplace

*** Move In Special $500 off ***



This quaint 1 bedroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with balcony access from both the living room and bedroom. Temperate California weather makes this cozy space a pleasure to call home.



This condo community offers a pool to help you cool off in the summer or a jacuzzi to help you relax at the end of a hard day! In unit washer/dryer connections makes doing laundry convenient.



Located in Thousand Oaks, near parks, T.O Civic center, Gardens of the world, Lakes shopping center and fine dining.



Monthly Rent $1,750.00 with 1-year lease

Deposit $1,750.00 on approved credit



Pets will be considered with additional security deposit and pet fees.



Please call to schedule viewing. 805-819-0911



Check out our website to view Available rentals and apply online



https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals