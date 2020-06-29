All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2229 Hillsbury Road
2229 Hillsbury Road

2229 Hillsbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Hillsbury Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2229 Hillsbury Road - This one will not last! Enter through a charming gated atrium to this beautiful, single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath light and bright Southshore Hills home with breathtaking views of the city and mountains!! This home features high ceilings, wet bar, fireplace, laundry room, dishwasher, microwave, 2 car attached garage, private patio with beautiful Oak tree and cactus garden. Very convenient location near the lake, shopping and dining. Will consider pet. Available for immediate move in!

(RLNE5606774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Hillsbury Road have any available units?
2229 Hillsbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Hillsbury Road have?
Some of 2229 Hillsbury Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Hillsbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Hillsbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Hillsbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Hillsbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Hillsbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Hillsbury Road offers parking.
Does 2229 Hillsbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Hillsbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Hillsbury Road have a pool?
No, 2229 Hillsbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Hillsbury Road have accessible units?
No, 2229 Hillsbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Hillsbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Hillsbury Road has units with dishwashers.

