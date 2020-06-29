Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2229 Hillsbury Road - This one will not last! Enter through a charming gated atrium to this beautiful, single story, 3 bedroom 2 bath light and bright Southshore Hills home with breathtaking views of the city and mountains!! This home features high ceilings, wet bar, fireplace, laundry room, dishwasher, microwave, 2 car attached garage, private patio with beautiful Oak tree and cactus garden. Very convenient location near the lake, shopping and dining. Will consider pet. Available for immediate move in!



(RLNE5606774)