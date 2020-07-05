200 Wedgewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This highly describable Summerfield one story home is for lease. Located on a corner lot and in a small cul-de-sac!As you come in through the double door entry you are greeted with high ceilings and an open floor plan that has 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room with a stacked stone fireplace, formal dining room and den. The upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops is freshly painted and looks out to the private back yard that is so inviting you will want to sit out there on the patio and BBQ while entertaining friends and family all afternoon. Also, enjoy the secluded court yard where you can have your morning tea or coffee while watching and listening to nature. It is enchanting and quiet. Other amenities include security system, freshly painted through-out, newer carpet, no interior steps, recessed lighting ,ceiling fans and much more! This home is immaculate.



(RLNE5266324)