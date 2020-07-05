All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

200 Wedgewood Cir

200 Wedgewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

200 Wedgewood Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This highly describable Summerfield one story home is for lease. Located on a corner lot and in a small cul-de-sac!As you come in through the double door entry you are greeted with high ceilings and an open floor plan that has 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room with a stacked stone fireplace, formal dining room and den. The upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops is freshly painted and looks out to the private back yard that is so inviting you will want to sit out there on the patio and BBQ while entertaining friends and family all afternoon. Also, enjoy the secluded court yard where you can have your morning tea or coffee while watching and listening to nature. It is enchanting and quiet. Other amenities include security system, freshly painted through-out, newer carpet, no interior steps, recessed lighting ,ceiling fans and much more! This home is immaculate.

(RLNE5266324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Wedgewood Cir have any available units?
200 Wedgewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Wedgewood Cir have?
Some of 200 Wedgewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Wedgewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
200 Wedgewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Wedgewood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 200 Wedgewood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 200 Wedgewood Cir offer parking?
No, 200 Wedgewood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 200 Wedgewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Wedgewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Wedgewood Cir have a pool?
No, 200 Wedgewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 200 Wedgewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 200 Wedgewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Wedgewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Wedgewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

