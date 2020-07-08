All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

1789 Rock Spring Street

1789 Rock Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1789 Rock Spring Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in guard gated community of Rancho Conejo. This home offers a spacious floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and loft area. Lots of room for entertaining. Living room has high ceilings and fireplace. Spacious dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and overlooks the family room with sliding door that leads to beautifully landscaped backyard with partial view. Upgraded features include laminate flooring and plantation shutters. Large master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity, separate tub and shower.Indoor laundry room. 3rd car garage walled off for extra storage. Nicely maintained community with two community pools. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, public park with hiking & biking trails, freeway, & Blue Ribbon school. Within 5 minutes driving time to Amgen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Rock Spring Street have any available units?
1789 Rock Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 Rock Spring Street have?
Some of 1789 Rock Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Rock Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Rock Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Rock Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 1789 Rock Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1789 Rock Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 1789 Rock Spring Street offers parking.
Does 1789 Rock Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1789 Rock Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Rock Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 1789 Rock Spring Street has a pool.
Does 1789 Rock Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 1789 Rock Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Rock Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 Rock Spring Street has units with dishwashers.

