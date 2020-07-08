1789 Rock Spring Street

Amenities

Beautiful home in guard gated community of Rancho Conejo. This home offers a spacious floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and loft area. Lots of room for entertaining. Living room has high ceilings and fireplace. Spacious dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and overlooks the family room with sliding door that leads to beautifully landscaped backyard with partial view. Upgraded features include laminate flooring and plantation shutters. Large master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity, separate tub and shower.Indoor laundry room. 3rd car garage walled off for extra storage. Nicely maintained community with two community pools. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, public park with hiking & biking trails, freeway, & Blue Ribbon school. Within 5 minutes driving time to Amgen