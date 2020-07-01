All apartments in Thousand Oaks
165 Hiram Avenue
165 Hiram Avenue

165 Hiram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

165 Hiram Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Wonderful 4+3 pool home located in a great neighborhood In Newbury Park! Custom stamped driveway and beautiful rock walk way, and inviting front porch to the front double door entry. Lots of great features including new high end tile flooring that looks like wood throughout. The living room has a brick clad wood burning (and gas) fireplace. Formal dining room looks out to inviting swimming pool. Totally remodeled kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and breakfast bar, and stainless appliances including double convection oven, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. French doors lead out to the patio, pool and backyard. Downstairs bedroom has full bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Rear yard has block wall surround & separate play yard / dog run. Central heating & Air. Washer & Gas Dryer hook ups. This centrally located home is under 2 miles from Amgen and walking distance to local restaurants and shopping. Wonderfulschools including Earths Magnet and Newbury Park High School. Will consider pet. Good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Hiram Avenue have any available units?
165 Hiram Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Hiram Avenue have?
Some of 165 Hiram Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Hiram Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Hiram Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Hiram Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Hiram Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 165 Hiram Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Hiram Avenue offers parking.
Does 165 Hiram Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Hiram Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Hiram Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 165 Hiram Avenue has a pool.
Does 165 Hiram Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Hiram Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Hiram Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Hiram Avenue has units with dishwashers.

