165 Hiram Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Wonderful 4+3 pool home located in a great neighborhood In Newbury Park! Custom stamped driveway and beautiful rock walk way, and inviting front porch to the front double door entry. Lots of great features including new high end tile flooring that looks like wood throughout. The living room has a brick clad wood burning (and gas) fireplace. Formal dining room looks out to inviting swimming pool. Totally remodeled kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and breakfast bar, and stainless appliances including double convection oven, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. French doors lead out to the patio, pool and backyard. Downstairs bedroom has full bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Rear yard has block wall surround & separate play yard / dog run. Central heating & Air. Washer & Gas Dryer hook ups. This centrally located home is under 2 miles from Amgen and walking distance to local restaurants and shopping. Wonderfulschools including Earths Magnet and Newbury Park High School. Will consider pet. Good credit a must.