All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1428 Ramona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1428 Ramona Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1428 Ramona Drive

1428 Ramona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Rancho Conejo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1428 Ramona Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1428 Ramona Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo is nestled in the highly desirable Newbury Hills I community in Newbury Park! Featuring new carpet and fresh paint throughout, 2-car private direct access garage, central A/C & heat, an open kitchen with plenty of storage space, vaulted ceilings in bedroom, walk-in closet in master bedroom & 2 patio decks. Dining area off kitchen w/slider to private patio. Washer & dryer hook ups in garage. Will consider pet. Community pool/spa included. Close to hiking, parks, shopping & schools. This beautiful home is move in ready and available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5700332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Ramona Drive have any available units?
1428 Ramona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Ramona Drive have?
Some of 1428 Ramona Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Ramona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Ramona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Ramona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Ramona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Ramona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Ramona Drive offers parking.
Does 1428 Ramona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Ramona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Ramona Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1428 Ramona Drive has a pool.
Does 1428 Ramona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1428 Ramona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Ramona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Ramona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons