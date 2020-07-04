Amenities

1428 Ramona Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo is nestled in the highly desirable Newbury Hills I community in Newbury Park! Featuring new carpet and fresh paint throughout, 2-car private direct access garage, central A/C & heat, an open kitchen with plenty of storage space, vaulted ceilings in bedroom, walk-in closet in master bedroom & 2 patio decks. Dining area off kitchen w/slider to private patio. Washer & dryer hook ups in garage. Will consider pet. Community pool/spa included. Close to hiking, parks, shopping & schools. This beautiful home is move in ready and available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



