139 Via Aldea

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Aldeas of Dos Vientos Ranch. Located on a end unit the patio is spacious! The kitchen comes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dining room opens up to the family room with lots of natural lighting. Laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the second level. Master Bedroom a large walk-in closet. Also, there is an attached three car garage that is on the first floor. Lastly, there isa large community pool/spa, parks close by and elementary and middle school within walking distance. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this place.