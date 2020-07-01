All apartments in Thousand Oaks
139 Via Aldea
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

139 Via Aldea

139 Via Aldea · No Longer Available
Location

139 Via Aldea, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Aldeas of Dos Vientos Ranch. Located on a end unit the patio is spacious! The kitchen comes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dining room opens up to the family room with lots of natural lighting. Laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer. All three spacious bedrooms are located on the second level. Master Bedroom a large walk-in closet. Also, there is an attached three car garage that is on the first floor. Lastly, there isa large community pool/spa, parks close by and elementary and middle school within walking distance. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Via Aldea have any available units?
139 Via Aldea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Via Aldea have?
Some of 139 Via Aldea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Via Aldea currently offering any rent specials?
139 Via Aldea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Via Aldea pet-friendly?
No, 139 Via Aldea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 139 Via Aldea offer parking?
Yes, 139 Via Aldea offers parking.
Does 139 Via Aldea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Via Aldea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Via Aldea have a pool?
Yes, 139 Via Aldea has a pool.
Does 139 Via Aldea have accessible units?
No, 139 Via Aldea does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Via Aldea have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Via Aldea does not have units with dishwashers.

