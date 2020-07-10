All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

134 W. Gainsborough Rd.

134 West Gainsborough Road · No Longer Available
Location

134 West Gainsborough Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a2934f087 ---- This is a large home in a perfect Thousand Oaks location. The home has been recently updated and will make the perfect home. The home is located on a large lot and has a big, shaded backyard with a lot of green grass! In addition to the five bedrooms and two bathrooms the home has separate living, dining and family rooms, laundry room, attached garage and large kitchen. The kitchen is stunning and has been updated with custom cabinets, granite counters and tile floor. The kitchen comes with range, microwave and dishwasher. The home has been freshly painted and has had new premium carpet installed throughout. The home comes with a master-bedroom suite and has a large walk in closet with closet organizer. All of the bedrooms are a good size and have ample amounts of closet and storage space. The home comes with central ac & heat. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home. Move in costs: $3300 - Rent $3300 - Deposit $40 - Application Fee $175 - Resident Service Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. have any available units?
134 W. Gainsborough Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. have?
Some of 134 W. Gainsborough Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
134 W. Gainsborough Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. offers parking.
Does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. have a pool?
No, 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. have accessible units?
No, 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 W. Gainsborough Rd. has units with dishwashers.

