134 W. Gainsborough Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a2934f087 ---- This is a large home in a perfect Thousand Oaks location. The home has been recently updated and will make the perfect home. The home is located on a large lot and has a big, shaded backyard with a lot of green grass! In addition to the five bedrooms and two bathrooms the home has separate living, dining and family rooms, laundry room, attached garage and large kitchen. The kitchen is stunning and has been updated with custom cabinets, granite counters and tile floor. The kitchen comes with range, microwave and dishwasher. The home has been freshly painted and has had new premium carpet installed throughout. The home comes with a master-bedroom suite and has a large walk in closet with closet organizer. All of the bedrooms are a good size and have ample amounts of closet and storage space. The home comes with central ac & heat. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home. Move in costs: $3300 - Rent $3300 - Deposit $40 - Application Fee $175 - Resident Service Fee