Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

1309 Breckford Court

1309 Breckford Court · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Breckford Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is a Must See short term lease offering of a two story, four bedroom three bath home with pool and spa located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Foxmoor Cove community. This home follows a Spanish Mission theme and has been recently updated throughout. All bedrooms quite sizable, master includes and en-suite bathroom. You will also enjoy a beautiful open-concept kitchen with Viking appliances, farm style sink and granite countertops. All bathrooms updated, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, floating staircase, wrought iron accents and chandelier, Spanish designer doors and many more details given tasteful attention. Finally, spend some relaxing downtime in the backyard pool and spa! This lease will be available from December 1st, 2019 to July 1st, 2020.

Call NOW for Private Showing: 8 0 5 3 8 0 3 3 0 3

HOME FACTS:
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
2,510 total square feet
Patios both front and back yard areas
Attached 3 car garage
Built in 1969

FEATURES:
Open-concept, clean and bright kitchen
Viking Appliances: Stainless Steel range, refrigerator, and dishwasher
Granite countertops
Lots of storage
Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood flooring throughout
Gas fireplaces
Heat/AC fully functional
Pool and Spa

LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:
Desirable Foxmoor Cove
Cul-de-sac location
Outdoor recreation, parks and lake nearby
Shopping and entertainment just a few miles drive

SCHOOLS (Public - please verify with district)
Westlake Elementary School
Colina Middle School
Westlake High School

TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Lease is short term December 2019 to July 2020
Home being leased unfurnished
Landscaping and pool service included
Renter's insurance required
Security Deposit is $200 added to rental price, upon Excellent credit
Pets - See Pet Application
Tenant to pay ALL utilities
No Smoking/vaping on premises
Application Fee = $40 per adult
Born Property Management
Cal DRE License: 01972685

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Breckford Court have any available units?
1309 Breckford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Breckford Court have?
Some of 1309 Breckford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Breckford Court currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Breckford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Breckford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Breckford Court is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Breckford Court offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Breckford Court offers parking.
Does 1309 Breckford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Breckford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Breckford Court have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Breckford Court has a pool.
Does 1309 Breckford Court have accessible units?
No, 1309 Breckford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Breckford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Breckford Court has units with dishwashers.

