1309 Breckford Court

This is a Must See short term lease offering of a two story, four bedroom three bath home with pool and spa located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Foxmoor Cove community. This home follows a Spanish Mission theme and has been recently updated throughout. All bedrooms quite sizable, master includes and en-suite bathroom. You will also enjoy a beautiful open-concept kitchen with Viking appliances, farm style sink and granite countertops. All bathrooms updated, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, floating staircase, wrought iron accents and chandelier, Spanish designer doors and many more details given tasteful attention. Finally, spend some relaxing downtime in the backyard pool and spa! This lease will be available from December 1st, 2019 to July 1st, 2020.



Call NOW for Private Showing: 8 0 5 3 8 0 3 3 0 3



HOME FACTS:

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

2,510 total square feet

Patios both front and back yard areas

Attached 3 car garage

Built in 1969



FEATURES:

Open-concept, clean and bright kitchen

Viking Appliances: Stainless Steel range, refrigerator, and dishwasher

Granite countertops

Lots of storage

Vaulted Ceilings

Hardwood flooring throughout

Gas fireplaces

Heat/AC fully functional

Pool and Spa



LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:

Desirable Foxmoor Cove

Cul-de-sac location

Outdoor recreation, parks and lake nearby

Shopping and entertainment just a few miles drive



SCHOOLS (Public - please verify with district)

Westlake Elementary School

Colina Middle School

Westlake High School



TERMS & DISCLOSURES

Lease is short term December 2019 to July 2020

Home being leased unfurnished

Landscaping and pool service included

Renter's insurance required

Security Deposit is $200 added to rental price, upon Excellent credit

Pets - See Pet Application

Tenant to pay ALL utilities

No Smoking/vaping on premises

Application Fee = $40 per adult

Born Property Management

Cal DRE License: 01972685