1309 Breckford Court

This is a Must See short term lease offering of a two story, four bedroom three bath home with pool and spa located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Foxmoor Cove community. This home follows a Spanish Mission theme and has been recently updated throughout. All bedrooms quite sizable, master includes and en-suite bathroom. You will also enjoy a beautiful open-concept kitchen with Viking appliances, farm style sink and granite countertops. All bathrooms updated, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, floating staircase, wrought iron accents and chandelier, Spanish designer doors and many more details given tasteful attention. Finally, spend some relaxing downtime in the backyard pool and spa! This lease will be available from December 1st, 2019 to July 1st, 2020.
HOME FACTS:
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
2,510 total square feet
Patios both front and back yard areas
Attached 3 car garage
Built in 1969
FEATURES:
Open-concept, clean and bright kitchen
Viking Appliances: Stainless Steel range, refrigerator, and dishwasher
Granite countertops
Lots of storage
Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood flooring throughout
Gas fireplaces
Heat/AC fully functional
Pool and Spa
LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:
Desirable Foxmoor Cove
Cul-de-sac location
Outdoor recreation, parks and lake nearby
Shopping and entertainment just a few miles drive
SCHOOLS (Public - please verify with district)
Westlake Elementary School
Colina Middle School
Westlake High School
TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Lease is short term December 2019 to July 2020
Home being leased unfurnished
Landscaping and pool service included
Renter's insurance required
Security Deposit is $200 added to rental price, upon Excellent credit
Pets - See Pet Application
Tenant to pay ALL utilities
No Smoking/vaping on premises
Application Fee = $40 per adult
Born Property Management
Cal DRE License: 01972685