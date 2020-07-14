All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1208 S Westlake Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1208 S Westlake Boulevard

1208 South Westlake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1208 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to what is unquestionably the finest furnished rental home in Westlake Village! This townhome offers spectacular lake views. Thestylish living room and dining room both open to your own patio fronting the lake. The remodeled kitchen also offers views and a wonderfully functional layout withcounter bar. Additionally, the kitchen opens to a relaxing family room. Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs, along with a bright loft, compliment the home.Working from home is ideal with picturewindow lake views. The home includes an indoor washer and dryer, new refrigerator, linens and a full kitchen set up. Thisfully-furnished, executive rental is like none other. Peace and tranquility abound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1208 S Westlake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard have?
Some of 1208 S Westlake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1208 S Westlake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1208 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1208 S Westlake Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 S Westlake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1208 S Westlake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1208 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 S Westlake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
