1208 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome to what is unquestionably the finest furnished rental home in Westlake Village! This townhome offers spectacular lake views. Thestylish living room and dining room both open to your own patio fronting the lake. The remodeled kitchen also offers views and a wonderfully functional layout withcounter bar. Additionally, the kitchen opens to a relaxing family room. Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs, along with a bright loft, compliment the home.Working from home is ideal with picturewindow lake views. The home includes an indoor washer and dryer, new refrigerator, linens and a full kitchen set up. Thisfully-furnished, executive rental is like none other. Peace and tranquility abound.