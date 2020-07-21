All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1206 S Westlake Boulevard

1206 South Westlake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1206 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

hot tub
Highly sought after newly updated two-story townhome, desirable floorplan and prime location close to the lake in Westlake Bay, with beautiful views from every window. Freshly painted throughout, updated kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances including newer dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer all included in lease. Newer neutral woodlike flooring downstairs, brand new upstairs flooring, wood burning fireplace in LR, recessed lights, plantation shutters. Convenient upstairs laundry location. Expansive patio w/privacy and beautiful lake view, surrounded by lush landscaping, gorgeous trees and creek across entry. Single car garage plus carport. Westlake Bay community offers lakeside living w/2 pools, spa, clubhouse and gated boat docks. Close to shopping, restaurants, the 101 fwy and award-winning Westlake Village schools. Pictures include furnishings from previous tenants; home is now vacant and safe to enter for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

