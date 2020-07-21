1206 S Westlake Boulevard

Amenities

Highly sought after newly updated two-story townhome, desirable floorplan and prime location close to the lake in Westlake Bay, with beautiful views from every window. Freshly painted throughout, updated kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances including newer dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer all included in lease. Newer neutral woodlike flooring downstairs, brand new upstairs flooring, wood burning fireplace in LR, recessed lights, plantation shutters. Convenient upstairs laundry location. Expansive patio w/privacy and beautiful lake view, surrounded by lush landscaping, gorgeous trees and creek across entry. Single car garage plus carport. Westlake Bay community offers lakeside living w/2 pools, spa, clubhouse and gated boat docks. Close to shopping, restaurants, the 101 fwy and award-winning Westlake Village schools. Pictures include furnishings from previous tenants; home is now vacant and safe to enter for a showing!