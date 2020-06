Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Upgraded single story corner lot home. This corner lot features a nice private yard with new patio cover, and lot of lush landscaping. Fully remodeled kitchen with oversize island and professional cooking appliances. This home has hardwood throughout and no carpet. The expanded floor plan features and oversize master with fireplace and large walk in shower. Don't moss this special home!