1110 Calle Castano

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely remodeled single story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths view home backing to open space. This house sits on a HUGE lot at 17,847 sq ft. The entire house has been painted inside and out. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and granite countertops. New wood-like floors in the living room, bedrooms, hallway. Baths have new decorator tiles, travertine, and stonework. The back yard has new landscaping and irrigation system. Two-car attached garage with direct access and inside laundry room. Close to gas, shopping, and freeway. WILL accept pet(s) WITH additional security deposit! All adults must complete a credit application for a non-refundable fee of $30. To complete an application, please go to: https://apply.link/2soHMQI

