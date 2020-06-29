All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1110 Calle Castano

1110 Calle Castano · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Calle Castano, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely remodeled single story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths view home backing to open space. This house sits on a HUGE lot at 17,847 sq ft. The entire house has been painted inside and out. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and granite countertops. New wood-like floors in the living room, bedrooms, hallway. Baths have new decorator tiles, travertine, and stonework. The back yard has new landscaping and irrigation system. Two-car attached garage with direct access and inside laundry room. Close to gas, shopping, and freeway. WILL accept pet(s) WITH additional security deposit! All adults must complete a credit application for a non-refundable fee of $30. To complete an application, please go to: https://apply.link/2soHMQI
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Calle Castano have any available units?
1110 Calle Castano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Calle Castano have?
Some of 1110 Calle Castano's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Calle Castano currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Calle Castano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Calle Castano pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Calle Castano is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Calle Castano offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Calle Castano offers parking.
Does 1110 Calle Castano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Calle Castano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Calle Castano have a pool?
No, 1110 Calle Castano does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Calle Castano have accessible units?
No, 1110 Calle Castano does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Calle Castano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Calle Castano does not have units with dishwashers.

