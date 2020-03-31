1046 Cactus Court

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

View Property! Located in 24/7 gate guarded community. 4 bdrm, 3.5 baths, over 2740 sqft. Double door entry, living room with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and extra details. Family Room has fireplace, ceiling fan and sliding door to side yard. The chef's kitchen is spacious with 5 burner stove and eat-in area. There is a powder room downstairs as well as the laundry room. Upstairs there are 2 master suites - one with a view, spa tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms that share a bath. Loft next to master suite. Home is equipped with central air conditioning, central vacuum system and double glaze windows. Back yard w/View and spa and Built in BBQ. Gated community has 2 pools and spa. Nearby shopping, restaurants and playing fields.