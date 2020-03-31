All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:52 AM

1046 Cactus Court

1046 Cactus Court · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Cactus Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
View Property! Located in 24/7 gate guarded community. 4 bdrm, 3.5 baths, over 2740 sqft. Double door entry, living room with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and extra details. Family Room has fireplace, ceiling fan and sliding door to side yard. The chef's kitchen is spacious with 5 burner stove and eat-in area. There is a powder room downstairs as well as the laundry room. Upstairs there are 2 master suites - one with a view, spa tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms that share a bath. Loft next to master suite. Home is equipped with central air conditioning, central vacuum system and double glaze windows. Back yard w/View and spa and Built in BBQ. Gated community has 2 pools and spa. Nearby shopping, restaurants and playing fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Cactus Court have any available units?
1046 Cactus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Cactus Court have?
Some of 1046 Cactus Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Cactus Court currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Cactus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Cactus Court pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Cactus Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1046 Cactus Court offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Cactus Court offers parking.
Does 1046 Cactus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Cactus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Cactus Court have a pool?
Yes, 1046 Cactus Court has a pool.
Does 1046 Cactus Court have accessible units?
No, 1046 Cactus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Cactus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Cactus Court has units with dishwashers.
