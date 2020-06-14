All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1040 Amberton Lane

1040 Amberton Lane · (805) 777-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Amberton Lane · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
1040 Amberton Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Newbury Park has upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite counters, custom shutters downstairs, indoor laundry room, custom fireplace and a lovely patio to relax in and enjoy the view. It has been freshly painted and is ready to move in. Located in quiet Windrose Pointe and close to the community pool and spa! Will consider pet! This one won't Last...you will LOVE living here! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5695179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1040 Amberton Lane have any available units?
1040 Amberton Lane has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Amberton Lane have?
Some of 1040 Amberton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Amberton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Amberton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Amberton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Amberton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Amberton Lane offer parking?
No, 1040 Amberton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Amberton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Amberton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Amberton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Amberton Lane has a pool.
Does 1040 Amberton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1040 Amberton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Amberton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Amberton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

