37 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temecula renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43078 Via Jumila
43078 Via Jumilla, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1594 sqft
Small dogs alllowed . All appliance. Paloma Del Sol Gorgeous Single Story Home - Schedule Your Personal Tour NOW by texting 760-501-4723 Rent $2295 Deposit $2295 Small dog 25 pounds allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40468 Charleston Street
40468 Charleston Street, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3393 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40107 Pasadena Drive
40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
31910 Calle Redondela
31910 Calle Redondela, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1657 sqft
This is a lovely home that offers hardwood floors with a nice size kitchen. The home has a separate living area and dining area. The large living room has a fireplace with windows on both sides.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32187 Calle Balareza
32187 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,899
3954 sqft
Highly Sought After Home In Paseo Del Sol. Home offers hardwood Flooring, Dramatic Entry With 20' Ceiling In Living Room with fireplace. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Den/Office And A Large Loft with custom built-ins.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
31529 Via San Carlos
31529 Via San Carlos, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1798 sqft
This is a very nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in approx. 1850 sq. ft. The home offers granite kitchen counters and hardwood floors. There is a large family room with a fireplace.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44689 Vail Oak Rd
44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
42576 Garcia Way
42576 Garcia Way, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2860 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/22. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
45891 Clubhouse Drive
45891 Clubhouse Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1604 sqft
Beautiful One Story South Temecula 4 Bedroom Home - You will love this beautiful one story home in South Temecula. It has a large front and backyard on a corner lot. High ceilings throughout. Large family room with fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
1 Unit Available
31379 Royal Oaks Drive
31379 Royal Oaks Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2874 sqft
Located in the desirable Temeku Hills, this home features family room, living room with fireplace, open kitchen with butler pantry, down stairs room that can be used as an office or playroom, dinning room, the down stairs features hardwood floor.
Results within 1 mile of Temecula
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
41355 Berkswell Ln
41355 Berkswell Lane, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
Ready for Move In! Nestled on the west edge of wine country ** updated Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Laminate Wood Flooring, Carpet in Bedrooms, New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Refurbished Bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Morgan Hill
1 Unit Available
45186 Hanzell Court
45186 Hanzell Court, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3755 sqft
Beautiful two-story home located in the Prestigious community of Morgan Hill. Newly remodeled in 2020. New paint, carpets, hardwood floors, etc.

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
29204 Gandolf Ct.
29204 Gandolf Court, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2650 sqft
DUE TO COVID 19 AND A TENANT IN THE HOME, THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/28/20 ***EMAIL MELISSA FOR MORE INFORMATION AT RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS AT THIS TIME** HOME DOES NOT INCLUDE FRIDGE WASHER OR DRYER.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
28611 Calle Del Lago
28611 Calle Del Lago, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
924 sqft
Completely remodeled apartment!!! This apartment features Brand new hardwood laminate flooring throughout! Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove and refrigerator! Brand New bathroom vanities, light fixtures and flooring!! Neutral paint throughout the
Results within 5 miles of Temecula
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
37 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Temecula, CA

First things first: Temecula is not the name of a hairy arachnid that continues to scare squeamish men, women, and children at insectariums and zoos across the country. Instead, Temecula is the name of a city in southern California situated about 60 miles north of San Diego that just may be the perfect place for you to call home. Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians. Sound like...

First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Temecula, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Temecula renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

