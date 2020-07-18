All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 45289 Escalon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
45289 Escalon St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

45289 Escalon St

45289 Escalon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

45289 Escalon Street, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community! - PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME, THIS IS AN OCCUPIED HOME AND TENANT IS NOT TO BE BOTHERED. GOING TO THE HOME PRIOR TO A SCHEDULED SHOWING TIME WILL RESULT IN AN AUTOMATIC DENIAL.

**FOR MORE INFO EMAIL RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS OR TEXTS AT THIS TIME**

HOME DOES NOT COME WITH FRIDGE, WASHER OR DRYER

REQUIREMENTS ARE 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER, NO OPEN COLLECTION ACCOUNTS OR EVICTIONS
MUST MAKE 2.5 TIMES THE RENT A MONTH AS NET INCOME
ONE SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED, NO LARGE DOGS OR CATS ALLOWED

DUE TO COVID 19, THERE ARE NO SHOWINGS SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME

Welcome to the Gated Fairways in the Redhawk Community of South Temecula. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available for an 8/1/20 move in. Home has neutral paint thru out and beautiful laminate flooring downstairs. Home opens up to a Formal living/dining room. Move in to the beautiful granite top kitchen which is open to the large family room with fireplace. There is a powder room downstairs as well. 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as an oversized master bedroom/bath. Upstairs laundry room and 2nd full bathroom. Additional hall cabinets for added storage. Back yard has no maintenance landscape and the home has a 2 car attached garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45289 Escalon St have any available units?
45289 Escalon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 45289 Escalon St have?
Some of 45289 Escalon St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45289 Escalon St currently offering any rent specials?
45289 Escalon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45289 Escalon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 45289 Escalon St is pet friendly.
Does 45289 Escalon St offer parking?
Yes, 45289 Escalon St offers parking.
Does 45289 Escalon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45289 Escalon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45289 Escalon St have a pool?
No, 45289 Escalon St does not have a pool.
Does 45289 Escalon St have accessible units?
No, 45289 Escalon St does not have accessible units.
Does 45289 Escalon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45289 Escalon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CA
Placentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College