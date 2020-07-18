Amenities

45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community! - PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME, THIS IS AN OCCUPIED HOME AND TENANT IS NOT TO BE BOTHERED. GOING TO THE HOME PRIOR TO A SCHEDULED SHOWING TIME WILL RESULT IN AN AUTOMATIC DENIAL.



**FOR MORE INFO EMAIL RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS OR TEXTS AT THIS TIME**



HOME DOES NOT COME WITH FRIDGE, WASHER OR DRYER



REQUIREMENTS ARE 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER, NO OPEN COLLECTION ACCOUNTS OR EVICTIONS

MUST MAKE 2.5 TIMES THE RENT A MONTH AS NET INCOME

ONE SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED, NO LARGE DOGS OR CATS ALLOWED



DUE TO COVID 19, THERE ARE NO SHOWINGS SCHEDULED AT THIS TIME



Welcome to the Gated Fairways in the Redhawk Community of South Temecula. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available for an 8/1/20 move in. Home has neutral paint thru out and beautiful laminate flooring downstairs. Home opens up to a Formal living/dining room. Move in to the beautiful granite top kitchen which is open to the large family room with fireplace. There is a powder room downstairs as well. 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as an oversized master bedroom/bath. Upstairs laundry room and 2nd full bathroom. Additional hall cabinets for added storage. Back yard has no maintenance landscape and the home has a 2 car attached garage.



No Cats Allowed



