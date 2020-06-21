40468 Charleston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, granite backsplash, kitchen island, pantry, and plenty of room for eating area. Big family room has a built-in entertainment center and a fireplace. Downstairs has Brazilian Cherry Wood Flooring and Crown Molding. For your convenience there is a downstairs bedroom, a full bathroom with mirrored closet doors. The wrought iron staircase leads you to 4 spacious bedrooms. Three of the four bedrooms upstairs have mirrored closet doors. Upstairs laundry room with tile flooring, sink and cabinets for ample storage. This home has an intercom system. The backyard is a generous size for entertaining and is prewired already for a gas pipe for a BBQ or fire pit. Lush landscaping and paved patio areas welcome your guests! There is a fertigator which allows for easy fertilization through the irrigation system. Harveston Residents enjoy clubhouse, pool, spa, lake, splash park, walking trails, sports park, parks, this home is walking distance to it all. Available July 12th.