Temecula, CA
40468 Charleston Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:43 AM

40468 Charleston Street

40468 Charleston Street · (951) 506-9683
Location

40468 Charleston Street, Temecula, CA 92591
Harveston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, granite backsplash, kitchen island, pantry, and plenty of room for eating area. Big family room has a built-in entertainment center and a fireplace. Downstairs has Brazilian Cherry Wood Flooring and Crown Molding. For your convenience there is a downstairs bedroom, a full bathroom with mirrored closet doors. The wrought iron staircase leads you to 4 spacious bedrooms. Three of the four bedrooms upstairs have mirrored closet doors. Upstairs laundry room with tile flooring, sink and cabinets for ample storage. This home has an intercom system. The backyard is a generous size for entertaining and is prewired already for a gas pipe for a BBQ or fire pit. Lush landscaping and paved patio areas welcome your guests! There is a fertigator which allows for easy fertilization through the irrigation system. Harveston Residents enjoy clubhouse, pool, spa, lake, splash park, walking trails, sports park, parks, this home is walking distance to it all. Available July 12th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40468 Charleston Street have any available units?
40468 Charleston Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 40468 Charleston Street have?
Some of 40468 Charleston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40468 Charleston Street currently offering any rent specials?
40468 Charleston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40468 Charleston Street pet-friendly?
No, 40468 Charleston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 40468 Charleston Street offer parking?
Yes, 40468 Charleston Street does offer parking.
Does 40468 Charleston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40468 Charleston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40468 Charleston Street have a pool?
Yes, 40468 Charleston Street has a pool.
Does 40468 Charleston Street have accessible units?
No, 40468 Charleston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40468 Charleston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40468 Charleston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
