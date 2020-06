Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace. When you walk past the living room you will find the kitchen which has been completely upgraded. The kitchen includes multiple cabinets, stainless steel microwave and in-wall oven, black tiled counter-tops to match the cook top and beautiful laminated flooring. Dinning room is right next to the kitchen. The master bedroom is spacious with a private bathroom. Master bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with his and her sinks. There is one additional guest bedrooms and a bathroom in the hallway. Guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with his and her sinks as well. There is an added bonus room included in this home. Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the garage. This home is completely fenced with a cemented patio. This home is located near multiple shopping centers, 15 and 215 fwy including multiple schools. This home includes paid trash and gardener.