33746 Channel Street

Views, Views, and Views. No real neighbors. This spectacular home features 5 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms with huge upstairs loft and a three-car garage. New fresh paint throughout the whole house and professional carpet and tile cleaning. Conveniently located at desirable Redhawk community with highly claimed schools, easy access to 15 Freeway and major roads, minutes to wineries and shopping centers. Professionally designed landscaping with roses and fruit trees. Built-in BBQ island at the backyard. A walking trail and parks are just steps away. Must-see. The photos are from previous year.