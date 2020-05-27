All apartments in Temecula
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:13 AM

33746 Channel Street

33746 Channel Street · (951) 298-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33746 Channel Street, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Views, Views, and Views. No real neighbors. This spectacular home features 5 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms with huge upstairs loft and a three-car garage. New fresh paint throughout the whole house and professional carpet and tile cleaning. Conveniently located at desirable Redhawk community with highly claimed schools, easy access to 15 Freeway and major roads, minutes to wineries and shopping centers. Professionally designed landscaping with roses and fruit trees. Built-in BBQ island at the backyard. A walking trail and parks are just steps away. Must-see. The photos are from previous year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33746 Channel Street have any available units?
33746 Channel Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 33746 Channel Street currently offering any rent specials?
33746 Channel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33746 Channel Street pet-friendly?
No, 33746 Channel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 33746 Channel Street offer parking?
Yes, 33746 Channel Street does offer parking.
Does 33746 Channel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33746 Channel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33746 Channel Street have a pool?
No, 33746 Channel Street does not have a pool.
Does 33746 Channel Street have accessible units?
No, 33746 Channel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33746 Channel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33746 Channel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33746 Channel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33746 Channel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
