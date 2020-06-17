31474 Polo Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan. Gourmet styled kitchen features a large island w/seating, granite countertop & backsplash, recessed lighting, ample cabinetry for storage & stainless steel appliances. Casual eating area next to kitchen w/door opening to backyard. Separate formal dining area great for hosting dinner parties. Downstairs bedroom with queen size bed, ensuite full bath & closet great for guests/in-laws. An office/library next to guest suite offers private working or reading space. Power room for guests downstairs. Upstairs features master bedroom w/wood shutters, king size bed, ceiling fan & 2 walk-in closets. Master bath w/dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower stall. Three additional bedrooms upstairs w/ceiling fans, queen size beds, an additional full bath with dual sinks. Hallway nook great for computer work station. Separate laundry room with sink, cabinetry & washer, dryer included. Ample linen closets upstairs. Outdoor offers a low-maintenance backyard with covered patio, pavers & artificial turf. Dual zoned A/C & Heat. Upgraded insulation which reduces energy bills. 3-car tandem garage directly accessible from home. Move in and start enjoying the gorgeous clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball courts, walking trail, parks, & so much more! All furniture, appliances included in lease. No Pet. MOVE-IN FEE: $7,850