Temecula, CA
31474 Polo Creek Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31474 Polo Creek Drive

31474 Polo Creek Drive
Location

31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA 92591
Roripaugh Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan. Gourmet styled kitchen features a large island w/seating, granite countertop & backsplash, recessed lighting, ample cabinetry for storage & stainless steel appliances. Casual eating area next to kitchen w/door opening to backyard. Separate formal dining area great for hosting dinner parties. Downstairs bedroom with queen size bed, ensuite full bath & closet great for guests/in-laws. An office/library next to guest suite offers private working or reading space. Power room for guests downstairs. Upstairs features master bedroom w/wood shutters, king size bed, ceiling fan & 2 walk-in closets. Master bath w/dual vanities, soaking tub & separate shower stall. Three additional bedrooms upstairs w/ceiling fans, queen size beds, an additional full bath with dual sinks. Hallway nook great for computer work station. Separate laundry room with sink, cabinetry & washer, dryer included. Ample linen closets upstairs. Outdoor offers a low-maintenance backyard with covered patio, pavers & artificial turf. Dual zoned A/C & Heat. Upgraded insulation which reduces energy bills. 3-car tandem garage directly accessible from home. Move in and start enjoying the gorgeous clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball courts, walking trail, parks, & so much more! All furniture, appliances included in lease. No Pet. MOVE-IN FEE: $7,850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31474 Polo Creek Drive have any available units?
31474 Polo Creek Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31474 Polo Creek Drive have?
Some of 31474 Polo Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31474 Polo Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31474 Polo Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31474 Polo Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31474 Polo Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 31474 Polo Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31474 Polo Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 31474 Polo Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31474 Polo Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31474 Polo Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31474 Polo Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 31474 Polo Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 31474 Polo Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31474 Polo Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31474 Polo Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
