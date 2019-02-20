All apartments in South Pasadena
226 Monterey Rd Unit B

226 Monterey Rd · No Longer Available
Location

226 Monterey Rd, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located in peaceful South Pasadena neighborhood, this pleasant, newly-renovated, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, apartment home property rental affords easy accessibility to Downtown South Pasadena.

The bright and airy interior boasts of tile and hardwood floors; built-in bookshelves and drawers; big slider windows, sliding glass doors; and recessed lighting. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, dishwasher, water heater, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Large vanity cabinets surmounted with a wide mirror and shower/tub combos each enclosed in shiny metal-framed sliding glass panels, furnished its elegant bathrooms.

It keeps the indoor temperature in constant comfort with its ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and heating. There are hookups readily available for washer and dryer to ensure that your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. Sorry, no pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too.

It comes with 2 parking spaces in its underground garage (parking included in the rent).

Tenant will pay for Gas water, trash,gas,electricity and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ii3HkCACGjg

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Arroyo Park, Orange Grove Park, and Arroyo Seco Park.

Bus lines:
176 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
256 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have any available units?
226 Monterey Rd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have?
Some of 226 Monterey Rd Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Monterey Rd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
226 Monterey Rd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Monterey Rd Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B offers parking.
Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have a pool?
No, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Monterey Rd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Monterey Rd Unit B has units with air conditioning.

