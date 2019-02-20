226 Monterey Rd Unit B

Amenities

Located in peaceful South Pasadena neighborhood, this pleasant, newly-renovated, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, apartment home property rental affords easy accessibility to Downtown South Pasadena.



The bright and airy interior boasts of tile and hardwood floors; built-in bookshelves and drawers; big slider windows, sliding glass doors; and recessed lighting. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, refrigerator, dishwasher, water heater, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Large vanity cabinets surmounted with a wide mirror and shower/tub combos each enclosed in shiny metal-framed sliding glass panels, furnished its elegant bathrooms.



It keeps the indoor temperature in constant comfort with its ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and heating. There are hookups readily available for washer and dryer to ensure that your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. Sorry, no pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited, too.



It comes with 2 parking spaces in its underground garage (parking included in the rent).



Tenant will pay for Gas water, trash,gas,electricity and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ii3HkCACGjg



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Arroyo Park, Orange Grove Park, and Arroyo Seco Park.



Bus lines:

176 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

256 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.



No Pets Allowed



