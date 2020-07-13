/
apartments with pool
228 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA with pool
3 Units Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
South Pasadena
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Apartments in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
308 Pasadena Avenue
308 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. High end security system throughout property, with multiple outdoor cameras.
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
310 Pasadena Avenue
310 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. High end security system throughout property, with multiple outdoor cameras.
25 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
2 Units Available
Lower Arroyo
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near the Alhambra Golf Course, the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens. Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and schools. Units have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pool and gym. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Seco
4210 Via Arbolada 301
4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1075 sqft
Unit 301 Available 07/21/20 An oasis from the hustle & bustle of L.A. - Property Id: 306600 Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor condo complex. Spacious living room w/fireplace, high beam ceilings, inside laundry, A/C & heat.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Seco
4141 Via Marisol #211
4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills * Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway
1 Unit Available
Singer Park
282 Wigmore Dr
282 Wigmore Drive, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1960 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac off of Wigmore Drive. As you enter the house you will find an open floor plan and a generously sized living room.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pasadena
497 E California Boulevard
497 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
970 sqft
Park California’ is an upscale gated condominium complex designed around a large resort-like courtyard, beautifully landscaped with a pool and spa, gym/Ex room, club house and sauna. Prime Pasadena location close to San Marino Border.
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Seco
4499 Via Marisol
4499 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1015 sqft
Wonderful 2 nice sized bedrooms/1 bath condo located in a very great location ! New wood flooring, new recessed lights, new sink and counter top in bathroom, Spacious living room leads to a private balcony with greenbelt views, Open floor plan,
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,135
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
13 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,947
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
35 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
7 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,365
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,079
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
