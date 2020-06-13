302 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA
"I'm gonna see a home-sweet-homer / And there I'll settle down / Beneath the palms / In someone's arms / In Pasadena town. / Where honeybees hum melodies / And orange trees scent the breeze." (-Al Jolson, "Pasadena")
A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.
Finding an apartment in South Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.