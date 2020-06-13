Apartment List
/
CA
/
south pasadena
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

302 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA

Finding an apartment in South Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Apartments in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1400 S Fremont Ave.
1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1810 Grevelia St
1810 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 293492 The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each unit has a front & back door, updated kitchen, and a garage w/ storage space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1696 Amberwood Dr D
1696 Amberwood Drive, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
1000 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom apartment in South Pasadena. - Property Id: 277658 Beautiful and Cozy 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments with excellent views and beautiful settings, in a desired South Pasadena Location. These spacious units have only one shared wall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1733 Raymond Hill Road
1733 Raymond Hill Road, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Beautiful South Pasadena Hilltop first floor apartment. The unit is immaculate and features, fresh paint, air condition units , fireplace and garage., stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The building is well maintained and has onsite laundry.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Alhambra
35 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Alhambra
3 Units Available
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
6148 Aldama St
6148 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
600 sqft
Killer 1BR in Highland Park w/xtra office space! - Property Id: 261650 Stop by Thursday 6/11 at 10:30 AM for a viewing! Please text if you can make it by: 213-640-9404. Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
1821 Pepper St.
1821 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700 Available 7/1/2020; Virtual tour available at https://youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arroyo Seco
1 Unit Available
4141 Via Marisol #211
4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills * Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
212 South Avenue 58
212 South Avenue 58, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Huge 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Highland Park! At the end of a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 4 plex is just steps from Figueroa and all that Highland Park has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
6150 Aldama St
6150 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Highland Park TownHome Style! Such a nice one! - Property Id: 276722 Two-story townhouse style unit.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Historic Cultural
16 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
City Guide for South Pasadena, CA

"I'm gonna see a home-sweet-homer / And there I'll settle down / Beneath the palms / In someone's arms / In Pasadena town. / Where honeybees hum melodies / And orange trees scent the breeze." (-Al Jolson, "Pasadena")

A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Pasadena, CA

Finding an apartment in South Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 3 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with BalconySouth Pasadena Apartments with Garage
South Pasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Pasadena Apartments with ParkingSouth Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Apartments with Washer-Dryer
South Pasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Pasadena Furnished ApartmentsSouth Pasadena Pet Friendly PlacesSouth Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles