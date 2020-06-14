/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
270 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Apartments in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1400 S Fremont Ave.
1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
500 sqft
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1810 Grevelia St
1810 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 293492 The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each unit has a front & back door, updated kitchen, and a garage w/ storage space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1696 Amberwood Dr D
1696 Amberwood Drive, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
1000 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom apartment in South Pasadena. - Property Id: 277658 Beautiful and Cozy 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments with excellent views and beautiful settings, in a desired South Pasadena Location. These spacious units have only one shared wall.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1417 Bank Street
1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat We are seeking residents
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1733 Raymond Hill Road
1733 Raymond Hill Road, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Beautiful South Pasadena Hilltop first floor apartment. The unit is immaculate and features, fresh paint, air condition units , fireplace and garage., stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The building is well maintained and has onsite laundry.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
308 Pasadena Avenue
308 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. Enjoy the large gated pool area, which is open all year.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Alhambra
33 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
616 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
700 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
265 E California Blvd 265-A
265 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
Olive Tree Lane Apartments - Property Id: 301458 Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains Pasadena sits about ten miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
466 S Euclid Ave.
466 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Excellent Location- NEWLY remodeled, Quartz, Stainless Steel, Wood Plank, Parking, A/C, South Lake Ave. Caltech area. - Excellent Location for your Excellent NEW HOME!!! Walkthrough VIDEO available 24/7 at KMLrental(dot)com.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
6148 Aldama St
6148 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
600 sqft
Killer 1BR in Highland Park w/xtra office space! - Property Id: 261650 Stop by Thursday 6/11 at 10:30 AM for a viewing! Please text if you can make it by: 213-640-9404. Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
301 Pleasant St.
301 Pleasant Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
. First 2 week off with approved credit. Appliances: Stove, Fridge. Parking: Yes https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/pasadena-1-bed-1-bath/6440/ IT490612 - IT49MC6440
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
800 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
642 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown Pasadena
14 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
859 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,086
852 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
706 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Similar Pages
South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 3 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with BalconySouth Pasadena Apartments with Garage
South Pasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Pasadena Apartments with ParkingSouth Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA