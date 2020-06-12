/
2 bedroom apartments
276 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1720 Mission St Unit 3
1720 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1720 Mission St Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District - SoPas Garfield Park 2+2 Condo with Parking - Marengo District Desirable Garfield Park location; Marengo School 2+2 condo is available to show
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
701 Mound Avenue
701 Mound Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Very modern interior, 2 Bedroom plus den and 2 full baths Prime South Pasadena Location and South Pasadena Schools. A Spacious floor plan with beautiful newer laminate hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Alhambra
37 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
382 E. California Blvd. #107
382 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom on California - Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo on California Boulevard. 1200 square feet, comes with stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stone counters, wood floors, central air and heat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Seco
1 Unit Available
4141 Via Marisol #211
4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills * Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
1821 Pepper St.
1821 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700 Available 7/1/2020; Virtual tour available at https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
LA-32
1 Unit Available
4310 Lowell Avenue
4310 Lowell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Totally Remodeled last year and Move-In Ready! Newer paint, newer flooring, newer kitchen, newer bathroom. Great location for USC Keck, OR an EZ commute to Downtown or CSULA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
22 N Electric Avenue
22 North Electric Avenue, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Nice renovated two bedroom / one bath downstairs unit filled with nature light. Wood floor through out. Inside laundry room. One car detached garage. Downtown Alhambra.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
212 South Avenue 58
212 South Avenue 58, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Huge 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Highland Park! At the end of a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 4 plex is just steps from Figueroa and all that Highland Park has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Arroyo Seco
1 Unit Available
4210 Via Arbolada
4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with fabulous views in this prestigious condominium complex.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
315 Pleasant Street
315 Pleasant Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
725 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled 6-unit complex! New upgrades throughout include flooring, cabinetry, windows, and a mini-split air conditioning system. The natural light gives the unit a feeling of spaciousness and comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Raymond Hill
1 Unit Available
703 S Marengo Avenue
703 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Lovely bungalow-style remodeled 2bed/1bath unit with 1-car garage parking in the City of Pasadena. Bright and airy unit. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, new countertops, new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and new refrigerator.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Raymond Hill
1 Unit Available
785 S Marengo Avenue
785 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1380 sqft
Wonderful town home in Madison Heights! Close to the Goldline, Old Town, Lake Avenue and more! This newer construction home has a large open floor plan, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen and private back patio.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
14 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
