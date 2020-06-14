Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

268 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA with garage

South Pasadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
701 Mound Avenue
701 Mound Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Very modern interior, 2 Bedroom plus den and 2 full baths Prime South Pasadena Location and South Pasadena Schools. A Spacious floor plan with beautiful newer laminate hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1733 Raymond Hill Road
1733 Raymond Hill Road, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Beautiful South Pasadena Hilltop first floor apartment. The unit is immaculate and features, fresh paint, air condition units , fireplace and garage., stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The building is well maintained and has onsite laundry.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1990 La Fremontia Street
1990 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2083 sqft
Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
1810 Grevelia St
1810 Grevelia St, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Pasadena Charmer/Amazing Schools - Property Id: 293492 The apartments were constructed for extra detail sturdiness, and quietness. Each unit has a front & back door, updated kitchen, and a garage w/ storage space.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arroyo Seco
1 Unit Available
4141 Via Marisol #211
4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills * Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
22 N Electric Avenue
22 North Electric Avenue, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Nice renovated two bedroom / one bath downstairs unit filled with nature light. Wood floor through out. Inside laundry room. One car detached garage. Downtown Alhambra.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
493 S Euclid Avenue
493 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1370 sqft
Centrally located Pasadena townhouse with easy access to the 110 and 210 freeways and a walking score of 90! It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, an attached direct access 2 car garage with storage, front and rear patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
102 E Mclean
102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Raymond Hill
1 Unit Available
703 S Marengo Avenue
703 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Lovely bungalow-style remodeled 2bed/1bath unit with 1-car garage parking in the City of Pasadena. Bright and airy unit. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, new countertops, new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and new refrigerator.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
6150 Aldama St
6150 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Highland Park TownHome Style! Such a nice one! - Property Id: 276722 Two-story townhouse style unit.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Raymond Hill
1 Unit Available
785 S Marengo Avenue
785 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1380 sqft
Wonderful town home in Madison Heights! Close to the Goldline, Old Town, Lake Avenue and more! This newer construction home has a large open floor plan, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen and private back patio.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
13 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
City Guide for South Pasadena, CA

"I'm gonna see a home-sweet-homer / And there I'll settle down / Beneath the palms / In someone's arms / In Pasadena town. / Where honeybees hum melodies / And orange trees scent the breeze." (-Al Jolson, "Pasadena")

A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Pasadena, CA

South Pasadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

