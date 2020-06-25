All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

1133 Magnolia Street

1133 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Magnolia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story South Pasadena house - Property Id: 106998

LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

*****COMPLETELY REMODELED*****

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Victorian, two-story house:

*Separate dining room area with built-in cabinet.

*Hardwood floors & fireplace.

*Kitchen completely remodeled with appliances.

*Bathroom completely remodeled

*Central heat

*Air conditioning.

*washer/dryer hookup.

*New 6 foot privacy fence with private entrance.

*Up to 2 parking spaces.

*Water, trash pickup and gardener included.

-----Close proximity to 110, 134 and 210 freeways

-----Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Mission Street, Gold Line; weekly Farmer's Market, South Pasadena library, coffee shops, boutiques, banks, post office and prestigious schools.

EMAIL: 1133MagnoliaSt91030@GMAIL.COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106998
Property Id 106998

(RLNE4826416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Magnolia Street have any available units?
1133 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1133 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 1133 Magnolia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 1133 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 1133 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1133 Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
