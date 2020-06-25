1133 Magnolia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story South Pasadena house - Property Id: 106998



LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.



*****COMPLETELY REMODELED*****



2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Victorian, two-story house:



*Separate dining room area with built-in cabinet.



*Hardwood floors & fireplace.



*Kitchen completely remodeled with appliances.



*Bathroom completely remodeled



*Central heat



*Air conditioning.



*washer/dryer hookup.



*New 6 foot privacy fence with private entrance.



*Up to 2 parking spaces.



*Water, trash pickup and gardener included.



-----Close proximity to 110, 134 and 210 freeways



-----Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Mission Street, Gold Line; weekly Farmer's Market, South Pasadena library, coffee shops, boutiques, banks, post office and prestigious schools.



EMAIL: 1133MagnoliaSt91030@GMAIL.COM

