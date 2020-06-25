1133 Magnolia Street

Amenities
2 story South Pasadena house - Property Id: 106998
LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.
*****COMPLETELY REMODELED*****
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Victorian, two-story house:
*Separate dining room area with built-in cabinet.
*Hardwood floors & fireplace.
*Kitchen completely remodeled with appliances.
*Bathroom completely remodeled
*Central heat
*Air conditioning.
*washer/dryer hookup.
*New 6 foot privacy fence with private entrance.
*Up to 2 parking spaces.
*Water, trash pickup and gardener included.
-----Close proximity to 110, 134 and 210 freeways
-----Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Mission Street, Gold Line; weekly Farmer's Market, South Pasadena library, coffee shops, boutiques, banks, post office and prestigious schools.
EMAIL: 1133MagnoliaSt91030@GMAIL.COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106998
(RLNE4826416)