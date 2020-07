Amenities

4203 VINE CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95688 - "A Room With A View!" This cute 650 sq. ft. studio sits on top of Vine Ct. and overlooks Gibson Canyon. All utilities included except Cable TV. Full access to pool and owner's laundry. Kitchen has refrig & electric stove. Window A/C and independent heat. Open parking. Sorry, no pets allowed. Home is available 07/11/20 with a one-year lease req'd. Please call our Vacaville office at 707-446-0847 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5916365)