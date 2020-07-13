Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna carport 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Located in beautiful Fairfield, CA, among green rolling hills and sunny blue skies, Rolling Oaks Apartment Homes provides residents with the comforts of home and the luxuries of professional service. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature thoughtful details such as a full kitchen with breakfast bar for entertaining, a full-size washer and dryer, crown molding, and walk-in closets to maximize your space. Whether you prefer a basketball game, workout in the fitness center, or an invigorating swim with the lap lanes in our upscale pool, our community offers plenty of recreational activities and amenities to complement your wellness plan. We can also provide electric vehicle car charging to help our residents commute to wherever they need to be. Find out why being halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, and so close to Napa Valley is the perfect place to be. The success of our community depends upon exceeding your expectations and making your living experience exceptiona