Fairfield, CA
Rolling Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Rolling Oaks

3700 Lyon Rd · (707) 238-4380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Look & Lease Special on Select Homes!
Location

3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA 94534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 165 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 196 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 040 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rolling Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
carport
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
Located in beautiful Fairfield, CA, among green rolling hills and sunny blue skies, Rolling Oaks Apartment Homes provides residents with the comforts of home and the luxuries of professional service. Our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans feature thoughtful details such as a full kitchen with breakfast bar for entertaining, a full-size washer and dryer, crown molding, and walk-in closets to maximize your space. Whether you prefer a basketball game, workout in the fitness center, or an invigorating swim with the lap lanes in our upscale pool, our community offers plenty of recreational activities and amenities to complement your wellness plan. We can also provide electric vehicle car charging to help our residents commute to wherever they need to be. Find out why being halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, and so close to Napa Valley is the perfect place to be. The success of our community depends upon exceeding your expectations and making your living experience exceptiona

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum. Pets over 40 lbs must be in lower level apartment. Manager approval and vaccines required.
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rolling Oaks have any available units?
Rolling Oaks has 6 units available starting at $1,824 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Rolling Oaks have?
Some of Rolling Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rolling Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Rolling Oaks is offering the following rent specials: $500 Look & Lease Special on Select Homes!
Is Rolling Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Rolling Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Rolling Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Rolling Oaks offers parking.
Does Rolling Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rolling Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rolling Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Rolling Oaks has a pool.
Does Rolling Oaks have accessible units?
No, Rolling Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Rolling Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rolling Oaks has units with dishwashers.
