Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated cable included granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes.



Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.



All of the 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and many of the 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath apartments have been recently renovated with new kichens and bathrooms. All units feature central heat and air conditioning.



Just steps from you doorstep lies a sparkling swimming pool with a private covered cabana area. All ground-level rental units feature private fully fenced oversized patios with ceramic tile and large storage closets.