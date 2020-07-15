All apartments in Dixon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Meadowood Village

430 Ellesmere Dr · (707) 229-0609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA 95620

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 83 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowood Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes.

Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.

All of the 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and many of the 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath apartments have been recently renovated with new kichens and bathrooms. All units feature central heat and air conditioning.

Just steps from you doorstep lies a sparkling swimming pool with a private covered cabana area. All ground-level rental units feature private fully fenced oversized patios with ceramic tile and large storage closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000-$1,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 3
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Carport: 1 per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio Storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadowood Village have any available units?
Meadowood Village has 5 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadowood Village have?
Some of Meadowood Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowood Village is pet friendly.
Does Meadowood Village offer parking?
Yes, Meadowood Village offers parking.
Does Meadowood Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadowood Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowood Village have a pool?
Yes, Meadowood Village has a pool.
Does Meadowood Village have accessible units?
Yes, Meadowood Village has accessible units.
Does Meadowood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowood Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadowood Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadowood Village has units with air conditioning.
