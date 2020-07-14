All apartments in Suisun City
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments

1400 Humphrey Dr · (707) 368-5413
Location

1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA 94585

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
guest parking
smoke-free community
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford. Our homes offer large gourmet kitchens with pantries, separate dining room, ample cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless steel sinks. All town homes have A/C, heat, and private fenced patios. We are a great community located on a residential street, with beautiful mature trees, luscious landscaping, sparkling pool, 2 laundry rooms, 24 hour hour on-call emergency maintenance, and assigned parking spaces. We love pets! Call now for more information on how to make Autumn Oaks your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per adult
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedrooms), $600 for two and three bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25.00 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have any available units?
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suisun City, CA.
What amenities does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have?
Some of Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments offers parking.
Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments has a pool.
Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have accessible units?
No, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments has units with air conditioning.
