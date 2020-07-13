Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport gym parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard game room internet access

Welcome to Waterscape Apartments in Fairfield, a quiet, gated community with tons of amenities in a very convenient location! We're centrally located between San Francisco and Sacramento, close to Travis Air Force Base, parks, and shopping centers around the area. We are also a pet-friendly community, so feel free to bring your furry little creatures with you!



Our apartments for rent in Fairfield offer eight spacious and well-designed apartment floor plans, all with bright one and two-bedroom layouts. We are sure to have one to fit your lifestyle. Waterscape is a modern community with everything you will ever need and more to meet your relaxing living needs. We are also just minutes from great shopping centers, astonishing dining restaurants, and more! With our easy freeway access, you can be anywhere you want to be in the Bay Area fast. Give us a call and schedule a tour with our leasing team at Waterscape today to learn more!