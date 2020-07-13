All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Waterscape

3001 N Texas St · (443) 578-3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 069 · Avail. now

$1,703

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 096 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 042 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterscape.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
internet access
Welcome to Waterscape Apartments in Fairfield, a quiet, gated community with tons of amenities in a very convenient location! We're centrally located between San Francisco and Sacramento, close to Travis Air Force Base, parks, and shopping centers around the area. We are also a pet-friendly community, so feel free to bring your furry little creatures with you!

Our apartments for rent in Fairfield offer eight spacious and well-designed apartment floor plans, all with bright one and two-bedroom layouts. We are sure to have one to fit your lifestyle. Waterscape is a modern community with everything you will ever need and more to meet your relaxing living needs. We are also just minutes from great shopping centers, astonishing dining restaurants, and more! With our easy freeway access, you can be anywhere you want to be in the Bay Area fast. Give us a call and schedule a tour with our leasing team at Waterscape today to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned Surface Lot, Attached Garage with some Units.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterscape have any available units?
Waterscape has 20 units available starting at $1,656 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterscape have?
Some of Waterscape's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterscape currently offering any rent specials?
Waterscape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterscape pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterscape is pet friendly.
Does Waterscape offer parking?
Yes, Waterscape offers parking.
Does Waterscape have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterscape offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterscape have a pool?
Yes, Waterscape has a pool.
Does Waterscape have accessible units?
Yes, Waterscape has accessible units.
Does Waterscape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterscape has units with dishwashers.

