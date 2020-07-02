All apartments in Fairfield
Bennington Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Bennington Apartments

2780 N Texas St · (707) 629-4177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bennington Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Live deep in the bounty of Northern California at Bennington Apartments. Affordable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA position you perfectly for an easy commute to Travis Air Force Base or Jelly Belly, and shrink your travel time to St. Marys School and Solano Community College. Our tranquil gated community welcomes you home to a stunning landscape, shimmering pool and sundeck, and fully equipped fitness center. Less than an hour from San Francisco and Sacramento and adjacent to the scenic wineries of Suisun Valley, Bennington Apartments is your home base for good living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) $500 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Call for more information.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: One assigned parking space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bennington Apartments have any available units?
Bennington Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Bennington Apartments have?
Some of Bennington Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bennington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bennington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bennington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bennington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bennington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bennington Apartments offers parking.
Does Bennington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bennington Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bennington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bennington Apartments has a pool.
Does Bennington Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bennington Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bennington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bennington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
