Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Live deep in the bounty of Northern California at Bennington Apartments. Affordable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA position you perfectly for an easy commute to Travis Air Force Base or Jelly Belly, and shrink your travel time to St. Marys School and Solano Community College. Our tranquil gated community welcomes you home to a stunning landscape, shimmering pool and sundeck, and fully equipped fitness center. Less than an hour from San Francisco and Sacramento and adjacent to the scenic wineries of Suisun Valley, Bennington Apartments is your home base for good living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) $500 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Call for more information.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: One assigned parking space.
