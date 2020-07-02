Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Live deep in the bounty of Northern California at Bennington Apartments. Affordable one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA position you perfectly for an easy commute to Travis Air Force Base or Jelly Belly, and shrink your travel time to St. Marys School and Solano Community College. Our tranquil gated community welcomes you home to a stunning landscape, shimmering pool and sundeck, and fully equipped fitness center. Less than an hour from San Francisco and Sacramento and adjacent to the scenic wineries of Suisun Valley, Bennington Apartments is your home base for good living.