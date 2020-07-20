930 Via Mil Cumbres

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool racquetball court dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

The Lomas Santa Fe Villas is a quiet, well-maintained condo complex with a pool, hot tubs, recreation room & racquetball court. This downstairs unit is a large, spacious and well lit condo in a Great location. Light,bright, & clean with a large covered patio and large windows throughout.

Walking distance to shops, restaurants, easy access to I-5 and a short hop to the beach. Small dogs OK. Price includes water and trash. One year lease and a deposit required, extra deposit for a dog.



Text Tami at 760-8094913, or email at tamiredhead@yahoo.com