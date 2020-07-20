All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 930 Via Mil Cumbres.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
930 Via Mil Cumbres
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

930 Via Mil Cumbres

930 via Mil Cumbres · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

930 via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
The Lomas Santa Fe Villas is a quiet, well-maintained condo complex with a pool, hot tubs, recreation room & racquetball court. This downstairs unit is a large, spacious and well lit condo in a Great location. Light,bright, & clean with a large covered patio and large windows throughout.
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, easy access to I-5 and a short hop to the beach. Small dogs OK. Price includes water and trash. One year lease and a deposit required, extra deposit for a dog.

Text Tami at 760-8094913, or email at tamiredhead@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have any available units?
930 Via Mil Cumbres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have?
Some of 930 Via Mil Cumbres's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Via Mil Cumbres currently offering any rent specials?
930 Via Mil Cumbres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Via Mil Cumbres pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Via Mil Cumbres is pet friendly.
Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres offer parking?
Yes, 930 Via Mil Cumbres offers parking.
Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Via Mil Cumbres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have a pool?
Yes, 930 Via Mil Cumbres has a pool.
Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have accessible units?
No, 930 Via Mil Cumbres does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Via Mil Cumbres has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Via Mil Cumbres have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Via Mil Cumbres does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSolana Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Solana Beach Apartments with BalconiesSolana Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Solana Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CA
Hemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College