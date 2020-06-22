833 Beachfront Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location... It's oceanfront, with whitewater views, waves crashing and boasts sunsets that are incredible!! Our place is good for couples, families (with kids), and your pet (1 dog; pet fee applies). The condo is located in the exclusive and beautiful Del Mar Beach Club. See supplement