Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:58 AM

833 Beachfront Drive

833 Beach Front Drive · (858) 204-7259
Location

833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location... It's oceanfront, with whitewater views, waves crashing and boasts sunsets that are incredible!! Our place is good for couples, families (with kids), and your pet (1 dog; pet fee applies). The condo is located in the exclusive and beautiful Del Mar Beach Club. See supplement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Beachfront Drive have any available units?
833 Beachfront Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 833 Beachfront Drive have?
Some of 833 Beachfront Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Beachfront Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Beachfront Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Beachfront Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Beachfront Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 Beachfront Drive offer parking?
No, 833 Beachfront Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 Beachfront Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Beachfront Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Beachfront Drive have a pool?
Yes, 833 Beachfront Drive has a pool.
Does 833 Beachfront Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Beachfront Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Beachfront Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Beachfront Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Beachfront Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Beachfront Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
