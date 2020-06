Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PANORAMIC OCEAN AND SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PRIVATE BLUFF FRONT 3BR/3BA completely remodeled home. There are 2 bedrooms with baths on the entry level and 1 bedroom suite downstairs. Ocean view deck on entry level. Close to Tide Beach Park, Cedros Districts shops, Solana Beach train station and restaurants. Available starting on August 1 until October 1.