435 S Sierra Ave #112

Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.



We would like all our guests to know that we are closely monitoring the CDC and World Health Organization's statements regarding COVID-19 and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments. The health and wellbeing of our guests, team members and all who visit our properties is Harcourts Avanti's highest priority. Our homes are undergoing extensive deep cleaning after each stay to ensure everyone's safety. **Community areas may be closed per Gov. Order.



RULES FOR ENTRY:

1) REVIEW: https://www.dropbox.com/s/l8w3x7md7wcavp8/Rules%20For%20Entry%20%28Must%20Post%29.pdf?dl=0

2) SIGN: This document must be signed & emailed to info@avantihome.com prior to visiting the property https://www.dropbox.com/s/7gopazqy89givtw/PEAD%20V%20%2B%20BPPP.pdf?dl=0



Enjoy a beautiful view on the ocean facing patio and also from the master bedroom window. The living room and has large sliders that open up to make your living room feel open and Ocean Air breezy. Patio has a BBQ for some dinner outside on the grill and also 2 comfy loungers. Then come inside and relax TV in living room and hi-speed internet included. Fireplace, washer/dryer, beach chairs, all make this property fully-equipped for your family to enjoy. Two assigned parking spaces in the gated parking garage. Take stairs down to the beach for an evening stroll, sunbathe by the complex swimming pool or take in a game of tennis. This complex is one of the only to heat it year - round making it perfect to lap swimming great anytime!



This Solana Beach Club unit has 1 master bedroom with a king bed, with TONS of closet space. Room for all your suit cases and surfboards if you rent them! This new vacation rental is also tastefully decorated with beautiful art and soothing beach feel. Ample dining space with large table for 4 and also 3 bar chairs for the counter top.



Unit includes BBQ, washer/dryer, and fireplace. Great for a couples or small family - Perfect place to enjoy beach vacations, or a needed stay-cation. Spend all day on the beach, enjoy a glass of wine on the bluff at sunset overlooking the ocean.



This condo is located in Solana Beach & Tennis Club. This complex sits on the Ocean Bluffs of Solana Beach and includes a gorgeous large pool for lap swimming (heated year-round), also 2 spas, 4 tennis courts, and a clubhouse for all to enjoy!



The beach access is located right outside your condo with stairs down to the beach and also showers to wash the sand off you.



THINGS TO LOVE ABOUT THIS PROPERTY:

- Walking distance to the beach

- Lots of natural light and windows in the Condo

- Community Lap Pool (Heated Year-round), Hot Tubs and Tennis Courts

- Grill on the Patio



THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

- This house does not have air conditioning, only coastal breezes and fans

- Sleeps 4 adults max. (the couch is a pull-out Queen)

- No smoking is allowed inside any of our properties

- No pets for short term rentals (6 month or longer only - STRICT sorry.)

- Basic Cleanings included (ask about additional mid stay cleanings if you like)



Starter kits of toiletries are provided to all guests.

Supplies for the entire length of the stay are not provided.

Kitchens are stocked with dishes, drinkware, pans and cooking utensils.

Spices, oil or anything perishable are not stocked.



No Pets Allowed



