All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 421 N Cedros Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
421 N Cedros Ave
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

421 N Cedros Ave

421 North Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

421 North Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded beach home within walking distance of shops, restaurants, beaches, Cedros Design District & train station. Solar panel electrical system for super low electric bills. Each bedroom suite has its own bath. Tiled floors downstairs, slab granite kitchen counters with stainless appliances. Newer carpeting upstairs, A/C, added ceiling fans with lights in all rooms. Master bedroom even has ocean views. Bright floorplan includes entry level powder room. Two car attached garage with extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N Cedros Ave have any available units?
421 N Cedros Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 421 N Cedros Ave have?
Some of 421 N Cedros Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 N Cedros Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 N Cedros Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N Cedros Ave pet-friendly?
No, 421 N Cedros Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 421 N Cedros Ave offer parking?
Yes, 421 N Cedros Ave offers parking.
Does 421 N Cedros Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 N Cedros Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N Cedros Ave have a pool?
No, 421 N Cedros Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 N Cedros Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 N Cedros Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N Cedros Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 N Cedros Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 N Cedros Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 N Cedros Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College