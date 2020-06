Amenities

Single level Racetrack and Ocean View Condo with Pool. This condo is front row looking over the Del Mar Racetrack and has beautiful views of ocean and Del Mar. New carpet and paint, ramp from 2 car carport makes this unit single level and ready for move-in! House has tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms and front room. Pet friendly, cats and or dog dependent on breed. Enjoy everything the fairgrounds and racetrack has to offer along with sweet ocean views!