239 S Helix Ave #25

239 South Helix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

239 South Helix Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Luxury Ocean View Condo - Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with stunning ocean views from living room and master. Fully furnished Surfsong Unit with everything you would need. There is 1 king bed in the Master bedroom, 1 queen bed in the second bedroom, and a wrap-around couch in the living room. There is a beautiful fireplace in the living room as well as in the master bedroom & in unit washer & dryer. The complex & parking are gated. Elevator provides easy access to unit. 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Currently available now through October 1 but owner may be willing to rent it longer. Some community areas may be closed due to to gov. order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

