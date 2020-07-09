239 S Helix Ave #25

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Luxury Ocean View Condo - Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with stunning ocean views from living room and master. Fully furnished Surfsong Unit with everything you would need. There is 1 king bed in the Master bedroom, 1 queen bed in the second bedroom, and a wrap-around couch in the living room. There is a beautiful fireplace in the living room as well as in the master bedroom & in unit washer & dryer. The complex & parking are gated. Elevator provides easy access to unit. 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Currently available now through October 1 but owner may be willing to rent it longer. Some community areas may be closed due to to gov. order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779558)