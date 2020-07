Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled Town home with Views to the Ocean, Del Mar Race Track and beyond. Walk to restaurants, Beach, and Cedros Design for world class shopping. Winter rates are 2,100 a week.. Summer rates are 2500. THIS IS A WEEKLY RATE>> THIS IS A monthly RATE AND AVAILABLE Now Available for 1 to 12 months HAS CENTRAL A/C