Solana Beach, CA
233 S Sierra
233 S Sierra

233 South Sierra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Doing a remodel or relocating? This short term FURNISHED rental is perfect for you!!! Next to Fletcher Cove on the beach side of Sierra! Spacious town home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths - 1700 Sq ft. Plus huge 2 -car attached garage. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH. This is a lovely 2-story unit situated in the affluent Solana Beach. Dual Master suites upstairs and an extra bedroom on main living area, Fireplace and New flooring in parts of the home as well as updated furnishings. This location just can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 S Sierra have any available units?
233 S Sierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 233 S Sierra have?
Some of 233 S Sierra's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
233 S Sierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S Sierra pet-friendly?
No, 233 S Sierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 233 S Sierra offer parking?
Yes, 233 S Sierra offers parking.
Does 233 S Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 S Sierra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S Sierra have a pool?
No, 233 S Sierra does not have a pool.
Does 233 S Sierra have accessible units?
No, 233 S Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S Sierra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 S Sierra has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 S Sierra have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 S Sierra does not have units with air conditioning.
