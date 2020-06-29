233 S Sierra

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Doing a remodel or relocating? This short term FURNISHED rental is perfect for you!!! Next to Fletcher Cove on the beach side of Sierra! Spacious town home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths - 1700 Sq ft. Plus huge 2 -car attached garage. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH. This is a lovely 2-story unit situated in the affluent Solana Beach. Dual Master suites upstairs and an extra bedroom on main living area, Fireplace and New flooring in parts of the home as well as updated furnishings. This location just can't be beat!