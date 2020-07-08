All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
908 Hillview Circle
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

908 Hillview Circle

908 Hillview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

908 Hillview Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
908 Hillview Circle Available 01/01/20 Upgraded 4 bed, 2 1/2 Bath home in great neighborhood - Beautiful and clean multi level New Horizons Home located on West side of Simi. This home features remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and pantry, large center island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; formal dining, fireplace, high ceilings, just to name a few. The master suite is on the first floor, as well as a large 4th bedroom. The backyard includes large covered patio, built-in BBQ with island. Gardener included. There is also an association pool & spa with RV parking (available for a small fee). Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available January 1st!

(RLNE4448212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Hillview Circle have any available units?
908 Hillview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Hillview Circle have?
Some of 908 Hillview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Hillview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
908 Hillview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Hillview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Hillview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 908 Hillview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 908 Hillview Circle offers parking.
Does 908 Hillview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Hillview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Hillview Circle have a pool?
Yes, 908 Hillview Circle has a pool.
Does 908 Hillview Circle have accessible units?
No, 908 Hillview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Hillview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Hillview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

