Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

908 Hillview Circle Available 01/01/20 Upgraded 4 bed, 2 1/2 Bath home in great neighborhood - Beautiful and clean multi level New Horizons Home located on West side of Simi. This home features remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and pantry, large center island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; formal dining, fireplace, high ceilings, just to name a few. The master suite is on the first floor, as well as a large 4th bedroom. The backyard includes large covered patio, built-in BBQ with island. Gardener included. There is also an association pool & spa with RV parking (available for a small fee). Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available January 1st!



(RLNE4448212)